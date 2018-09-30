Artica Arbox RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

There was a futuristic feel to the unisex collection, with its total-look athletic silhouettes in ultra-bright tones of fuchsia, yellow and blue, mixing materials like cupro with nylon and PVC.

Irene Roth for an off-white and pale gray look layered a sport short with an elasticated waist over a slightly flared track pant joined by poppers, also layering up the T-shirts.

Other elements included a bright yellow nylon bomber; a white cycling short; sheer cargo pants, and a spaghetti strap long tunic dress layered over a matching legging and T-shirt.

A black jacket sported dégradé white bands down the sides of the arms, giving a sense of speed.

“I would love to be known for something that’s a bit grittier but that has the construction of a finely tailored garment,” said the designer, who has moved the label’s production to Italy.

As her first outing, the collection succeeded in being wearable but directional, even if it didn’t break any new ground.