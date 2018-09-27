Atlein RTW Spring 2019

Antonin Tron was thinking about utopia, “you know, living differently,” he said before his spring show. “I guess it’s on a lot of people’s minds right now, how you cope with a new world.” It was the kind of thought that can easily get lost in translation in the collection, but Tron’s spring lineup was a blissful breeze of clothes that were not overthought, overdone or overly complicated in any way. They weren’t boring either. That’s the fashion promised land.

When Tron launched the collection two and a half years ago, it was all about draped jersey made modern in understated cool-girl pieces. Tron has developed his language to include tailoring, knits, prints and printed silk georgette, which was new this season. The show opened with fresh optic white and a dash of muted yellow on a sporty, one-sleeved T-shirt and white pants and a draped tank dress with winding seams that traced the curves of the body. From there, Tron flexed his keen sense of color and pattern, working with mixes of graphic, vaguely tribal patterns and plaids gleaned from frequent trips to Africa, India and Indonesia. Sometimes he mixed prints by layering two dresses or a dress and T-shirt. Sometimes he counterbalanced pattern with a solid, such as a tight-long-sleeved T-shirt in linear etchings with a chic, liquid black skirt. Even as the colors and textures deepened, everything was handled with control for a sophisticated fusion of sportiness and sexiness.