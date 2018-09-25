A.W.A.K.E RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Beauty

Collection

Capping with the Bee Gees’“More Than a Woman,” Natalia Alaverdian had visibly matured in this covetable collection that carried just the right balance of ideas and wearability.

The conservative-chic cloths and silhouettes were broken by weird color combinations and nature prints, from bamboo and canyon prints to the eyes of albino zebras peering out from blazers that lent a slightly alien edge. The designer experimented with Japanese constructions and organic forms, with metal ball necklaces punctuating some of the looks. Standouts in the lineup of 52 looks included the color-blocked monochrome minidresses with accentuated waists.

Signature surrealist touches like the deconstructed shirts — their collared necks transplanted to the fronts or backs — and cape shirts sporting porcelain pins in the form of tiny clasped hands at the front also disturbed the silhouettes, though with a light hand.

Particularly pleasing were the fluid pleated skirts paired with minimalist kimono tops which, like the rest of the collection, felt modern, elegant and wearable but with weird twist.