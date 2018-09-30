Boon the Shop RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

“Villa, Sunny Afternoon” was the evocative name given to Boon the Shop’s latest collection, the second presented at the brand’s showroom in Paris. The design team behind the South Korean luxury multibrand store’s eponymous label dreamed up the versatile wardrobe of a modern-day woman living in a villa facing the sea, inspired by the surrounding elements.

The result was a seductive mix of bold colors, including standout looks in burnt orange and teal. Pleated skirts were worn over trousers for an androgynous vibe. Silk shirts were printed with a marble motif, an echo to the brand’s love of ceramics and design pieces. Fur and leather were of the upmost quality, chosen from the best artisans: some of the furs were supplied by a factory in a small Greek village, in the trade since the Ottoman era.

The silhouettes were fluid and neutral, with a couple of well-crafted details that prevent blandness. A model demonstrated the various ways a paper-thin leather coat can be worn: closed like a trenchcoat or as a light jacket layered over a thin knit, throwing the fabric belt around the neck like a scarf. “Our clients like luxury fabrics but want the style to be quite subtle,” the design studio said.