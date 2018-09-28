Galleries

Collection

With clothes as his medium, Christian Wijnants captured the essence of spring as well as any artist with a firm handle on his craft might do. Swinging between the label’s signature flower prints and checks, he also offered looks in solid colors, but kept it all bright and airy. It was a lively palette — choosing the right hue is another one of his strengths — with a lot of blues, minty greens and pink.

House patterns were prevalent, with flowers appearing bigger or smaller, for a leopard-like effect, and thrown together in a way that looked carefree but certainly wasn’t haphazard. He likes to nudge his pattern mixes close to the clashing point, pushing them over the edge at times.

Looking East, he collected elements from Asia, including a white bamboo print on a light-blue trouser suit with a wide silhouette, and origami-like folds on the shoes — an area the label is expanding. Bags were a new addition, simply cut, carryall style, and made from a strong rainproof nylon. Two lightly colored jeans looks were smart, one a cinched jumpsuit, the other a shorts and jacket ensemble.

Layering with oversize trenches and men’s jackets served as a grounding force to the flowing, patterned dresses, which came long and loose with open slits, or shorter and layered over ultra-light knit pant leggings. The designer also layered checks, using as many as five different fabrics for one look, which he pulled off by restricting their color range.

“I had a lot of fun this season,” he said.