Cyclas RTW Spring 2019

The serene location in the Hall des Marechaux in Les Arts Décoratifs, a blue sky-filled arched window looking onto the Tuileries Gardens and the buildings of the Louvre, was the perfect setting for this elegant collection.

The wardrobe had an assured sense of individuality to it, with Keiko Onose using her colorist instincts, a mix of the masculine with the feminine, and proportion plays to bring subtle twists to the looks.

Puff-sleeved blouses with ruched sleeves and soft bias-cut silk dresses mixing different-sized polka dots on contrasting strips were dreamy, while oversize men’s-inspired jackets with geometric cutouts anchored the collection.

Particularly pleasing were the dresses worked in sheer plaids and stripes inspired by Gerhard Richter’s “Abstract Painting” series, mixing bright oranges and vivid blues, or yellow and grass green.

The tailored looks in the designer’s signature color clashes — think pumpkin orange with sage — were among the other compelling offerings in this wearable collection with just the right dose of cerebral edge.