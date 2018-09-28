Faith Connexion RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Nikola Vasari is flexing his creative muscles as Faith Connexion moves into a new era – pared back, but no less streetwise. Named creative director — the collaborative label’s first — earlier this month, Vasari presented a spring collection created under his supervision inspired by an “imaginary trip to Rajasthan.”

Remember when The Beatles traveled to India and embraced yoga in the late Sixties? This was very much what the collection evoked — glammed-up military references, pretty flower-power dresses in crêpe de chine, oriental embroideries on super-wide flares, pink lurex a-go-go and fil coupé jacquard tailoring were all part of the mix. These were brought into the 21st century and the Faith Connexion vernacular with items like an outsize sleeveless jean jacket bleached with Sanskrit lettering or distressed denim designs whose holes were filled with sequins. Smart yet edgy standouts in the lineup included a gold-buttoned utilitarian skirt in navy with a detachable fishtail hem.