Françoise RTW Spring 2019

Johanna Senyk got off to a nice start with her new solo act, with a concise, Seventies-inspired dress-centric collection that, with its nicely dosed mix of old school-cool, humor and femininity, is bound to win over the hearts of young Parisians and beyond.

The linen on a long black dress with spaghetti straps and yellow stripes at the hem had a nice weight to it. More ebullient in attitude was a one-shoulder ruffled floral lamé top for summer night drinks on a terrasse.

The textures and fabric combinations were pleasing, like the white summer dress with a smocked panel on the body, or a patchwork dress made by hand from deadstock fabrics that had a charming retro innocence to it. Other highlights included a sweet white and red sailor dress with a plunging V-neck and puffy sleeves.

The designer also presented a line of bags, including the bestselling Françoise handbag with tassels, inspired by Jane Fonda in “Klute.”

The flared pantsuits in retro tones like rust and a Seventies buttercup added to the tongue-in-cheek, free-spirited mood of the collection that should manage to stand out in a crowded market.