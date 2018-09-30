Gauchère RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Marie-Christine Statz’s woman showed an earthier, more fragile side for spring. Inspired by the undulating shapes of the desert, the designer played on proportion and contrasts between artisanal, rough-textured fabrics and technical materials. Wide, exaggerated shoulders offered volume, for example, while giant darts were used to create cinched, tapered waistlines.

A rugged fabric seen on several looks was worked into a zip-sided mid-length skirt that revealed panels in a lighter material accordion-pleated underneath. A handwoven African striped fabric in navy and white worked well as a shapely tunic with dropped shoulders and wide, short sleeves, worn over wide pants with a chunky turnup.

These craft-like textures were intentionally countered with ample, rainwear-like designs in black or a vivid royal blue, and a series of checked looks more in keeping with Statz’s habitual masculine/feminine register.

A boxy safari jacket that echoed the desert theme was worked in black denim, an example of the more utilitarian register Statz also used to punctuate her appealing collection.