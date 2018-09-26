Giddy Up RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Mikio Sakabe and Yusuke Hotchi moved between sporty tailored looks mixed with flowing parachute-silklike underlayers, couture-inspired silhouettes and a hi-tech world with sci-fi layering.

The worlds collided on a zippered white classic gown in a scratchy black motif and lines of wispy embroideries, its unzipped bustier peeling away from the body and a spray of technical chiffon at the chest. More otherworldly was a shiny belted yellow apron dress layered over a white shirt with a 3-D-printed closure. Elbow gloves, rubbery bags and sneakers with colored 3-D-printed soles finished off the looks, courtesy of a collaboration with Japanese Internet giant and 3-D printing specialist DMM.

Grounding the collection were the dressy tailoring elements like the white coat and cropped jackets.

The futurist mood kicked in with the raw-hemmed boiler suits and looks combining shirts with 3-D-printed joints and pants cut from a colored translucent material that revealed their inner construction, sticking to the skin like cling film. (I.e., not very breathable.) An intriguing latexlike vest layered over a look was molded with 3-D forms of birds and fish.

But instead of looking to the future, on the whole this synthetic sportswear blend felt like a Nineties revival.