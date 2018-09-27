Guy Laroche RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For the most part, Richard René stuck to his palette, black and white, as announced in the show notes. These came in the form of a handwritten note signed by Guy Laroche observing the dark shadows and overly bright lights of a Parisian nightclub in the Eighties, at 6 a.m. Something was scribbled about a broken vase, adding to the mystery and setting imaginations on a spin.

The lineup turned out to be a curious exercise in contrasts. Large, angular patches of black and white were transposed or stuck together in odd and surprising ways. A simple white sleeveless dress had a black sleeve pinned to one side while a suit jacket was black on the left and white on the right. There was an impeccably tailored trenchcoat, all white — no wait, it was entirely black in the back. And so it went, startling at times, but also prompting gasps of wonderment at one point.

Heading into dressier territory, René continues to experiment as he seeks the right register for a brand that has befuddled a succession of designers in recent years. Recognizing the challenge, he sent down one piece with a message on the back: “Work in progress.”