HKFG RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

For the first time in its six seasons of existence, HKFG, the Hong Kong fashion showcase under the helm of the Fashion Farm Foundation, opted for the presentation format to allow FFixxed Studios and Ka Wa Key to unveil their collection to the public. “Fashion presentations can really let brands showcase their own character,” said chairwoman Edith Law, adding that HKFG felt it had gathered enough attention to switch from the traditional group show to more intimate presentations.

The three top floors of French newspaper Libération’s former headquarters each housed a HKFG event. FFixxed Studios transformed the fifth floor into an ode to wellness culture. On both male and female models, clothes were relaxed, in a clean color palette featuring large checks and topped with white baseball caps. Outfits were worn over workout leggings, some white, others electric blue. “We’re based near the Bhutan Mountains, which explains why we’re leaning toward this calm and slow lifestyle,” said cofounder Fiona Lau. “But it’s pick-and-choose: the idea is of DIY spirituality,” added her partner Kain Picken. This was echoed by hints of dark florals as well as pops of green and purple, which prevented any blandness usually associated with the wellness movement.

One level up, Ka Wa Key staged a dreamy 12-minute presentation to the sound of Florence Foster Jenkins and Sigur Ros. In “The Picture of a Monk,” Irish linen silhouettes were hand-painted, according to colors found in late photographer Ren Hang’s work. “The collection is about a monk who thinks he is one of Hang’s models,” explained Ka Wa Key Chow. “We researched his photography, and picked out the exact colors: blue skies, yellow flowers, hints of orange.” While not exactly everyday garments, the clothes were a perfect match for the performers’ slow movements. “It was important to have a presentation that reflects our language,” said Jarno Leppanen, who works with Chow on bringing the designs to life. “Fashion is always about a lot more than just clothes.”

The top floor of the building featured stills from five other brands supported by HKFG, while remaining brand Anaïs Jourden will show on the official schedule on Oct. 2.