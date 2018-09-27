Ingie Paris RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Ingie Chalhoub is stepping out in a new direction, aiming to stand out from the crowd and inspire the Instagram set with a joyful, overtly feminine collection that was certainly not for wallflowers.

Pretty floral embroideries bloomed over her designs; a cute puffball cocktail number with allover blossoms, a romantic ivory ballerina dress with a vintage look and a flowing pale green halter-neck gown with just a few buds at the neck for a more romantic feel.

The botanical theme continued in her prints, which came in miniature form on a range of ruffled dresses or as a bolder, more graphic motif on wide-legged pants and a statement cloak. By way of contrast, pink tuxedo jackets with black edging provided the tailoring, worn, for example, with black taffeta pants and a green chiffon top that offered freshness to the look.

For lovers of glitz, there were sequins galore, whether punctuating the prints or as an allover look on a pair of dip-dyed pink pajamas. For those looking for just a hint of glitter, meanwhile, a white cotton wide-legged suit with vertical stripes in rainbow shades was just the ticket.