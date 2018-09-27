  View Gallery — 43   Photos


Ingie Chalhoub is stepping out in a new direction, aiming to stand out from the crowd and inspire the Instagram set with a joyful, overtly feminine collection that was certainly not for wallflowers.

Pretty floral embroideries bloomed over her designs; a cute puffball cocktail number with allover blossoms, a romantic ivory ballerina dress with a vintage look and a flowing pale green halter-neck gown with just a few buds at the neck for a more romantic feel.

The botanical theme continued in her prints, which came in miniature form on a range of ruffled dresses or as a bolder, more graphic motif on wide-legged pants and a statement cloak. By way of contrast, pink tuxedo jackets with black edging provided the tailoring, worn, for example, with black taffeta pants and a green chiffon top that offered freshness to the look.

Ingie Paris RTW Spring 2019

43 Photos 

For lovers of glitz, there were sequins galore, whether punctuating the prints or as an allover look on a pair of dip-dyed pink pajamas. For those looking for just a hint of glitter, meanwhile, a white cotton wide-legged suit with vertical stripes in rainbow shades was just the ticket.

