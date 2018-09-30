Johanna Ortiz RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Go-to dress designer Johanna Ortiz was in floral heaven for spring, adorning her poetry-inspired designs with a garden of climbing roses in every shape and size and working them with a variety of ruffles and in various forms made from cotton, double georgette or crinkled chiffon.

Dusty pink or red were their favored hues, giving something of an old-world charm to her designs, as on a calf-length dress with unusual fringed cape-like sleeves and a deep-V neckline. In black and white, similar creations seemed a touch more contemporary.

For evening, there was a pretty polka-dot dressing gown with fringe details for a boudoir feel or a dress with allover sequins in green and pink for a more glammed up floral look.

Elsewhere, deep spice shades like paprika and saffron adorned her more minimal yet still resolutely feminine creations, as on a layered yellow dress with a wrap front and spaghetti stripes that would be sure to work whatever the occasion.