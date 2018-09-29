Joie RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Joie used to be the go-to label for California-style bohemia, but that is changing as the brand seeks to grow its business and relevance beyond lazy summer days. “Joie had become a one-category business for one season, spring-summer,” explained Sarah Rutson, now chief brand officer of parent company The Collected Group. “The brand has come alive again. The customer has responded, and our accounts are thrilled,” she continued, citing direct business up 56 percent versus a year ago.

While the pretty, feminine dresses and blouses the brand is known for are still part of the lineup — as seen on a delicate pink crêpe tea dress with covered buttons that had a subtle vintage look and a pretty yellow jacquard number — they are no longer its core.

They are now complemented by soft tailoring and denim, for example, both growth categories for Joie. The former stood out on a white checked pantsuit in cotton with subtle ruffle details at the hem, the latter as cool high-waisted culottes or supercute white denim overalls with contrast stitching — perfect for courting a younger, more urban consumer.