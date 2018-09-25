Galleries

Léa Sebban and Jerry Journo had Ibiza — and the Spanish island’s iconic Mar y Sol café — in mind when designing their highly wearable spring collection full of elevated beachwear, long spaghetti-strap dresses and short combos of various lengths.

Models walked a red and orange runway whose undulations were echoed in some of the fabrics used, such as the printed long-sleeve shirt and trousers or the suit made of wavy eyelets.

There was a naughty-yet-nice attitude to this collection. For one look, a mint-green, two-piece satin swimsuit with high-waisted, frilly bottoms and ribbon looped around a model’s midriff was overlaid with an open printed Oxford shirt. In another, a cropped white sleeveless eyelet top was worn with a long side-slit tie-dyed skirt.

Colorful beaded accessories, like handbags, belts and a necklace, and summery prints — think fruits and veggies — helped inject even more zing into this spirited collection.