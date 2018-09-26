Karl Lagerfeld RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Karl Lagerfeld drew inspiration from Argentina for his spring collection, with a tango dance hall palette of red, black and white.

He toggled between tailored looks, like a belted red coat dress with zippered sleeves, and more casual fare, such as snap-button track pants in a floral pattern dotted with circular logos. Safari jackets featured traditional “guarda pampa” woven trims, while a tiered black maxi skirt was topped with a blood red biker jacket.

For his younger constituency, Lagerfeld offered T-shirts, sweatshirts and leggings with neon piping details. This season, they can even get the accessories to match: Among the more casual handbag offerings were totes in squishy leather and oversize bum bags.

Saffiano totes covered in a Lagerfeld ticker-tape logo were customized with the names of key cities. Buenos Aires naturally among them.