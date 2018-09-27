Lacoste RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Through an interchangeable, his-and-hers matching wardrobe designed by an in-house team, Lacoste played on a “sportcore” mix of Nineties streetwear references with oversize volumes and the brand’s tennis DNA.

The polo shirt took center stage, from a summery palm-print design to supersized versions, including a black-and-white style designed for brand ambassador Novak Djokovic to wear on the courts.

Items ranged from logo sports pants to high-waisted technical jersey shorts. Among the fashion elements were retro total look logo denim, a long pleated skirt and a striped dress with a cutout at the back.

Accessories included bucket hats, retro aviators and slides. Footwear included the white canvas Sideline model with its tennis court inspired multicolored streaks and the Masters model, its minimalist leather line drawn from the Lacoste archives.