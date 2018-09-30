Marcelo Burlon presented the women’s act of his latest collaboration, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” shown during Milan men’s week in June. (Think embroidered T-shirts and sweatshirts sporting graphics based on the movie’s posters and floppy disks; denim with “pharmaceutical graphics,” and sporty basics in neon colors, acid washes and technical fabrications.)

In the mix was athletic-inspired gear, like Lycra and mesh crop tops; a Morse Code T-shirt; black-and-pink striped shirts and a black silk blazer. “Since Day One, we’ve always mixed fashion and sports,” said the designer, who was back from a trip to promote his collaboration with the NBA.

Burlon said he’s just opened his second store in Hong Kong, with stores planned for Singapore, Manila and Dubai.