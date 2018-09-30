Marimekko RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

The Hall des Maréchaux at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs benefited from a temporary makeover. A model wearing a Marimekko navy-and-white patterned shift dress stood against a wall bearing the identical print, decorated specially for the Finnish brand’s presentation.

The spring collection did not disappoint. Fans of the brand will swoon over the bold prints, a mix of archive prints and new creations, but also the vivid colors. A stunning red square-collared cotton dress completely stole the show, while a multicolored “Jungle” print dress was also available in a blue-and-white version for tamer tastes.

“At the time of the launch of the brand in 1951, the designer wanted to create dresses for everyday life that you could run and work in,” said a member of the Marimekko design studio. The roomy dresses seemed fit for every mood and occasion, with uplifting prints also displayed on jackets, pants and skirts.

A new addition to the roster of prints created at the atelier in Helsinki is a white, green and black abstract rose print. It was seen both in an XXL version on a skirt and a jumpsuit as well as at a smaller scale on a jacket and pants. The flower prints were complimented by a graphic black-and-white block check motif.

Some models carried oversize versions of the classic printed Marimekko canvas bag. “The same bag model has been in the brand for decades,” said Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, chief executive officer of the brand. “We’re not interested in following trends. We just want to be completely different.”