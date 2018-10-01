Galleries

Collection

Toni Maticevski focused on dramatic, sculptural gowns and looked to the bewitching nature of poisonous blooms, “and how beautiful and intoxicating and deadly they can be. Which links back to relationships and life, all those things become entwined.”

The storyline was expressed through the color palette, like on a sleeveless, floor-length, ruffled mauve gown, or a brown dress in a leatherlike coated jersey, an explosion of ruffles at the neck, as if “suffocating and enveloping the body.” A lace gown had been sprayed a startling shade of fluorescent yellow, while a group of gray acid-washed jersey pieces grew from the idea of “nature springing out of concrete.”

The designer expressed his love of draping, layering and ruffling by experimenting with organic plant-like forms designed to twist and morph around the body.

“It’s about who responds to it and how they respond to it,” said Maticevski, whose typical client is no wallflower. For others, the creations could be a little overpowering.