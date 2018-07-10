Monique Lhuillier RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

For the first time, Monique Lhuillier chose to present her spring collection in Paris before New York. She explained hers “is a celebratory brand…it’s joyous, and I kept seeing my woman in the French countryside, in this vast garden-like setting.” So she opted to shoot the season’s look book in such a scene.

“The collection is carefree, elegant and playful,” Lhuillier continued of the line, with more sleek, deflated silhouettes than in the past, and featuring colors such as rose, “sea foam” and emerald green. “I feel there’s this whole sense of people wanting to feel elegant and dressed, but they want that ease.”

Also for spring, Lhuillier added 3-D embroideries and embroidery over sequins. A standout with the latter technique was the fitted long dress with white and pink flowers embroidered across a sheer tulle top and silver sequined skirt.

Daywear looks included a linear dress in tulle with black and white butterflies and a strapless dress in navy blue tulle with white polka dots and a matching cape-like layer.

Lhuillier’s signature gowns still peppered the collection and will please her brand’s longstanding fans, but the enriched selection for day should catch their eye — and that of others — too.