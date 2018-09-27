Mulberry RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Johnny Coca’s spring collection was as literally Sixties Mod as it gets. There were psychedelic marble print and shifts with cutouts on the chest worn with matching tights. The matching sandals had Lucite heels and giant cabochon buckles. Plaid mini suits and A-line jumpers looked like they were raided from Mary Tyler Moore’s wardrobe truck. A robin’s egg blue plastic peacoat stood next to a Pepto pink shift with one sleeve. Go-go boots with big buckles and low square heels looked like a natural back-in-the-day match, whether in pink or the white would’ve worked, too.

Coca went for Mod because Mulberry is a British brand and London was the birthplace of Mod: He wanted to capture the era’s optimism and sense of fun. It was a hoot to look at such an array of period pieces, and interesting to note that while the ready-to-wear came off mostly as pure costume, the accessories — frame bags in every make, color and decorative motif; peppy patent shoes with big jewels or sculptural accents, and tons of plastic jewelry to play with — could still have currency when styled into an actual modern wardrobe.