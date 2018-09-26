Nehera RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

For spring, Nehera wove a web of military references, inspired by the anticorruption protests earlier this year the brand described as a “quiet revolution” in its homeland, Slovakia.

In places, these were overt: a gabardine coat with a traditional eastern European “strichtarn” or raindrop print, or a striking pumpkin-colored light wool pantsuit.

Elsewhere, the allusions were more subtle. A camouflage print was worked on translucent silk crêpe in orange on a breezy shirt or khaki on short-sleeved overalls with a chunky shirt collar, while dresses and capes in an ivory technical fabric glided like parachutes.

These statement items were softened with Nehera’s signature layering of sheer knitwear and basics in a neutral color palette, belted at the waist to add a feminine touch to the otherwise roomy silhouettes, and worn with square-toed military boots or mules.