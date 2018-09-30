Nina Ricci RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Clean and calm was the direction of the house’s studio-designed collection in the build-up to the first effort under newly appointed creative directors, Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, for fall 2019.

Highlights from the plays on feminine/masculine, a house code, included structured pantsuits only in a feminine stripe, and a spencer with an integrated scarf lapel.

A simple black evening dress sported a split at the front and back to create the effect of a pantsuit in motion, while an elegant silk navy apron dress was based on an archive piece. Flowers, another signature, were referenced in prints and a range of petal dresses and skirts. Open-gauge knits evoked lace.

Prints included a scrabble design, with the jumbled letters of the house’s name used to add graphic interest to basics.

The palette focused on black, white, navy and near-white shades of pastel, with color accents like green and a warm biscuit tone designed to go with every skin tone.