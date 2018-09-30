Galleries

After using fresh flowers last season, the Japanese designer kept the organic inspiration for his spring collection and second full-scale runway show. Models sported fluffy white headpieces reminiscent of dandelions, sprinkled with actual seeds that floated along the runway.

The foamy headpieces were a perfect contrast to the dark textured silhouettes. Long black dresses were topped with jackets made of clear knotted PVC strips. The same detail was found in aprons, which made the plastic look almost tinsel-like, and harnesses.

There were black plastic petticoats and overskirts, rows of dangling threads hoisted up to armpits and hitting ankles. A leather dress revealed an open back with ruched tulle shoulders. Textures became spiky: the skirt on a high-collared dress was covered with jersey cones sticking out of its front.

The silhouette blossomed in volume as the collection progressed, departing from the straight lines of the opening looks. Shoulders were covered in bunches of fabric, rounding out the frame to mirror the spherical headpieces.

Despite the abundance in fabric, the body was still very much visible. A floor-length partially sheer ruched dress revealed glimpses of flesh under the bouffant shoulders. The show culminated in puffy, dandelion dresses made of tulle “seeds” that encased the models’ frames in what looked like a cozy cocoon.