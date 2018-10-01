Galleries

Collection

The standout looks in Sophie Mechaly’s spring collection for Paul & Joe were mostly purple. The hue was spotted on a classic two-piece suit, as well as on a more current pairing of a silk slipdress over red vinyl trousers. Violet pants and shorts came classically tailored, or amped up a notch with a bare midriff.

The collection provided a couple of key looks that tapped into trends. Vinyl skirts in red and black were worn either with a white ruffled cross-front shirt or a pink striped version. Sundresses were simple and palate-cleansing: cool white, blush silk, vivid blue and off-the-shoulder pink stripes. But a couple of cutesy details threw the whole thing off: a fully see-through lace dress with sequined patterns felt incongruous, as did the brand’s signature cat on a lumpy tie-dye sweater.

The final looks heavily focused on florals. First in light tones, as seen on a prairie top over a red and white skirt, finished off with a flashy green jacket. Then in a darker version, with a pair of leggings blending with the same print on kitten-heeled booties. Prints were jumbled together in one of the last looks, with a dress, kimono, jacket and ankle boots all sporting floral variations. The result was a little unsubtle, and contrasted with the wearable looks featured at the beginning of the show.