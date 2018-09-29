Rianna + Nina RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The German brand, which began four years ago selling one-of-a-kind, kimono-shaped pieces cut from vintage scarves and fabrics, has doubled the size of its ready-to-wear offer, which kicked off for fall 2018. The label for spring is also introducing a small selection of men’s rtw, after Jared Leto sported its designs for his world tour.

“We’ve had so many requests for men,” said Nina Knaudt. Indeed, Rianna + Nina’s collection got such strong reception it now counts 25 doors worldwide, including Bergdorf Goodman and Kirna Zabete.

The women’s rtw shapes remain vintage-inspired (think Talitha Getty and Marisa Berenson in the Sixties and Seventies), and the prints a riot of color and patterns, incorporating African masks, floral motifs and pixelated designs.

Only natural fabrics, like silk, cotton, wool and organza, are used for the clothes, which are flowy and easily layerable.

Knaudt and her partner Rianna Nektaria Kounou, who became fast friends after meeting at a Berlin vintage furniture fair, remain committed to their one-off offer, too. Each of those pieces takes 15 hours to put together by hand.

The duo has dipped into eyewear for spring through their first collaboration, with Andy Wolf for sunglasses decorated with prints from their collection.