Shiatzy Chen RTW Spring 2019

Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia continued to strip years off her brand in this fresh, sporty, youthful collection, with tracksuit tops spliced with lace bands and sneakers finishing off all the looks.

Lengths were mainly short, with the designer moving between clean cotton silhouettes and her signature lingerie styles, including frilly slips, sheer tulle petticoats and a pretty sheer black top mixing in polka dots.

The set, with its path of colored blocks printed with symbols from a Chinese game, lent a vague “Alice in Wonderland” mood, underscored by the innocent attitude of the collection, with some looks embroidered with animals.

Rabbits climbed across a silk bomber cut slightly longer at the back, while ducks in flight animated a more minimalist pairing of a white shirt with a T-shirt shape and a black zipped skirt. A black coat teamed with beasties. The designer also sent out pared-down takes on traditional dress with illustrated landscape scenes depicting bridges and storks.

It never tipped into kitsch territory, though, with Tsai-Hsia using discreet placements and tone-on-tone embroidery. It was charming, adding personality to the collection, and space to dream.