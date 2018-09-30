Thom Browne RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Beauty

Details

Collection

“It’s a lot of color. It’s summer. It’s a lot of fruit,” Thom Browne deadpanned during a preview of his spring collection the day before his show. After a tour of his exceptional couture-level techniques, and a veritable catalogue of East Coast American preppy iconography — seersucker, gingham, oxford shirting, whale and lobster motifs — he modeled his pastel handbags in the shape of his pet dachshund Hector and a whale, leaving an editor to declare, “Finally, a happy American moment.” Browne giggled. He didn’t let on.

As promised, Browne’s spring show was an explosion of pastels and preppy-isms, headgear shaped like fruit and models dressed like couture sea creatures. The set was a boardwalk, the wood slats painted in his signature red, white and blue tartan. Male models dressed like preppy garden gnomes gave out flowers. Branded lifeguards were on duty. Then the looks commenced. It was enthralling, and it was absolutely excruciating to watch.

This made Calvin Klein’s “Jaws” set up look like Disney; Rick Owens; fiery food for thought, a warm fuzzy moment. Browne loaded his collection with what felt like metaphors for preppy misogyny so queasy and jarring that they brought to mind the cloud hanging over Georgetown Prep circa 1982. He didn’t say a word about it. The preview was all talk of extreme proportions, trompe l’oeil, complex pattern-making and fabric embroideries. Yet the show was about women hobbled by mismatched shoes so cruelly vertiginous every step looked like a trembling ankle about to snap. The girls were piled with pounds of elaborate oversize tailoring embroidered with marine life and veritable fruit salads, which stood in cheery, perverse contrast to the Hannibal Lecter-worthy masks covering their faces. Lips were crudely sewn shut. Arms were bound in front, behind or to the sides of some jackets by decorative lacing. The models couldn’t speak. They could barely move. They were there purely as decoration.

Strip away the sinister motifs of suppression, and the fashion was fabulous, cartoony de facto couture; the fabric work, surface treatments and constructions too intense to take in. That made the mood all the more mad. It’s difficult to process what Browne’s endgame was. Did he really want all that work to pale in comparison to politics? If not, his timing was way off.