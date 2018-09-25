Undercover RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

Following on from his men’s show in June, themed around “new warrior” tribes, Jun Takahashi divided the hyper-playful collection — “The Seventh Sense” — into seven groups, each with their own universe.

The designer paid tribute to the work of British photographer Mick Rock, who documented David Bowie’s fifth studio album, “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” on a capsule of colorful basics embroidered with the singer’s face, including a bright pink-and-green Lurex sweater, and a black shirt with an allover print and star-shaped buttons, which will likely set the tills ringing.

An out-of-this-world group inspired by John Derian’s decoupage technique featured planet-print platforms and coats swirling with glow-in-the-dark planet motifs. More down to earth was the “otaku” geek-themed line centered on colorful knitwear and shirt hybrids and mesh blousons sporting transfers of cult Eighties manga hero, “Creamy Mami, the Magic Angel.”

Other highlights included the smocked bombers and girly dresses embroidered with pixelized hearts, and a wardrobe set for lovers of all things bright and chemical, including a high-shine plastic blue anorak and oversize yellow parka.