Unravel RTW Spring 2019

Ben Taverniti’s spring collection was an amalgamation of the sexed-up street athletica you’ve seen a squillion times if you’ve seen it once, especially if you follow any Kardashian or Kardashian-adjacents. (Taverniti himself falls into the latter category.) He does it well, infusing his hybrids of windbreaker-meets-dress/jean jacket/cape with a high-level attitude. The proportions were exaggerated, playing oversized track pants and parka against abbreviated sports bras, biker shorts and body-con dresses. Knee-high boots made out of toggled windbreaker material also upped the fashion quotient, as did chiffon nylons, leather and corset effects on sweatshirts and Ts. Part of the collection was done in collaboration with Agent Provocateur. Inspired by a Nineties athletic look, Taverniti said, “I like the idea that you don’t know if the girl is coming out of the gym, going to the gym or going straight to dinner.” It’s far from a new concept in this current ath-leisure world, but it still has legs.