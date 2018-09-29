Vanessa Bruno RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Vanessa Bruno gleaned inspiration from the French Riviera for her spring collection. “I wanted to have this really beautiful idea of sunshine, of this kind of freshness, [of simple ease],” she said.

The collection was full of vivid hues reminiscent of the region, such as chlorophyll green, fuchsia and orange. For numerous looks, Bruno magnified traditional Provencal prints and injected color for more vibrancy. Striped fabrics nodded to beach chairs.

The designer sought to create a mash-up of what’s contemporary and timeless, and it worked well. Silhouettes for spring — sometimes androgynous — included a masculine shirt paired with a pareo skirt cut on the bias; wraparound dresses; roomy, urban pajama-style trousers, and a breezy jumpsuit.

Bruno riffed on her signature cabas, this time weaving them in raffia, and fashioned new natural leather and suede bags. She expanded her line of necklaces, which in their artisanal craft had a whiff of something old and something new, too.