Véronique Leroy RTW Spring 2019

Véronique Leroy built on her recent foray into denim with a range of great bi-colored styles worked in contrasting strips, combining the different sides of the fabric, and edged with raw seams. Topstitching was another leitmotif of the collection. She also introduced two T-shirt styles for the first time in her career, with draped sleeves, and an embroidered logo.

Outwear included a cropped printed raincoat in a strange shade of green, and an off-white nylon coat.

“There’s always something a bit off, a bit borderline good-taste-bad-taste,” said the designer, gesturing to a sleeveless dress and fluid trench in a brown check “a bit like a tablecloth.”

Other highlights included long dresses in a sheer silk crepe with contrast seams, loose-gauge knits, and a selection of pieces in cotton lace that read beach.