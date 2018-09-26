Victoria/Tomas RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Collection

The courtyard of the Faculté de Médecine was covered with a bright yellow carpet, an echo to the upbeat mood the Victoria/Tomas spring collection was created in. “We wanted this collection to be positive,” said designers Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins backstage. “We were in a good mood all the way through designing it.”

To the sound of French band Minuit performing their track “Paris Tropical,” models sauntered around the courtyard wearing a mix of urban pieces, such as structured cargo jackets, cropped hoodies and high-collared shirtdresses with holiday looks.

“Last summer, there was a heat wave in Paris,” said Feldman. “We were sitting at a terrace, drinking rosé and dreaming about going on holiday. Like most Parisians.” As a result, the pair stuck to a bright color palette — a stand-out piece being a silver lamé minidress — with romantic ruffles, graphic stripes and tassel details on skirts and jackets.

The brand collaborated with Italian designer Nico Giani on a line of 12 bags, including a canary yellow fanny pack. Additionally, sporty underwear was created in collaboration with French lingerie brand Maison Chantelle, using their Soft Stretch material. Victoria/Tomas also introduced a new shoe style, open-toed lace-up ankle boots.

Jewelry was particularly innovative: worn on one earlobe, straps of leather in black or white, some trailing down to the model’s navel, were pierced with rivets and studded with semiprecious stones.