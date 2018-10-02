Yves Salomon RTW Spring 2019

Galleries

Furrier Yves Salomon continued to steer the focus away from fur and onto a bulked-up shearling and ready-to-wear assortment.

It included a new fluffier quality of shearling in bright colors like candy pink, as well as reversible shearling coats, dresses in suede and stretch leather, and a coat in a tactile papery leather.

It was all light and packable including miniskirts in chevron stripes of colored patent leather with a Sixties spirit. A shearling coat with natural spotted effects had more of a Seventies vibe. Ditto for the braiding details on leathers, in a mix of nylon cord and leather.

A striking ultralight fox mixed with feathers demonstrated the atelier’s prowess.

Highlights from the house’s Pieces capsule, made from excess fabric from the atelier, included multicolored striped coats and capes, as well as retro patterned skirts and blouses with geometric leather trims. The Army collection, known for its fur-lined parkas, has grown into a full sportswear collection, spanning anoraks in gradient nylon, metallic puffers, a hi-tech perforated shearling, and a pale gray parka with a removable metallic leather lining and fox-trimmed hood.