Aoi Wanaka RTW Spring 2019

Name: Aoi Wanaka

Main message: A newcomer to Tokyo Fashion Week that just launched this past summer, this brand showed a series of flowy dresses, lace pants, and long, gathered skirts. The delicately feminine collection was turned out in pastel and floral-printed chiffon, satin and cotton, as well as a few mid-weight knits. While the overall feeling was conservative, the designer added in hints of sex appeal with low, strappy backs, high slits, bare midriffs and plenty of sheer fabrics. There were also subtle athletic influences in the form of draw cords and metallic snaps on dresses, and diagonal stripes on pant legs.

The result: While the offering had a clear point of view, it lacked originality and would have benefited from a strong edit.