DressedUndressed RTW Spring 2019

Name: Dressedundressed

Main message: As his brand enters its 10th anniversary year, designer Takeshi Kitazawa said he wanted to show a new side of it. He was initially inspired by restaurants and the situations and experiences that may occur within them, so for his 14th Tokyo show he set up a long table on the runway, where his models quietly seated themselves after completing their walk.

Kitazawa sent out a tight collection of a dozen looks, featuring cool androgynous pieces such as slim vinyl pants, backless blazers, tailored coats and one-leg trousers. Neutral tones of black, white and beige were contrasted by a single bright red slipdress with a triangular cutout at the chest.

The result: The offering was cohesive and clearly conveyed a point of view, proving that Kitazawa has earned his reputation as one of Tokyo’s strongest veteran designers.