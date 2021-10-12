×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Business

Salvatore Ferragamo Appoints Daniella Vitale as CEO North America

Business

Holiday Promos Start Way Earlier Amid High Hopes and Headwinds

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Showing on home turf, and on her own terms, Sarah Burton presented an intriguing collection filled with contrasts that set out a modern vision of femininity.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Just as fashion month was coming to an end, Alexander McQueen gave the fashion crowd another reason to scrub up and return to the catwalk, built inside a giant transparent dome at the top of an east London car park.

Why now? Couldn’t they have stuck to the Paris calendar, and spared everyone the extra trip to the far eastern reaches of London?

No they could not — and for good reason.

McQueen creative director Sarah Burton said she wanted to “listen to the rhythm of her studio,” stay immersed in her London day-to-day and choose a time and place that suited the team.

Collection Gallery 36 Photos
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Indeed, this had the feel of an indie show, one that was pure McQueen, and that didn’t conform to broader industry demands.

The crowd was mostly local; there was no street-style frenzy or fanfare outside the venue, while the vibrant front row was packed with McQueen supporters, including Kosar Ali, Vanessa Kirby and Emilia Clarke, picked for their close relationship with the house, rather than the size of their Instagram following.

Guests sat inside this greenhouse-like dome, surrounded by views of the City of London and a sunny sky — a striking contrast to the eerie sounds of thunder that blasted through the speakers and reached a crescendo as the show was about to begin.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022 36 Photos
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Another intriguing contrast played out in the collection, with Burton looking at the “ever-changing, all-encompassing magnificence” of the sky as her primary source of inspiration. The designer said she wanted to capture everything from the tranquility of a clear blue day to the unease of turbulent storms.

Cue a collection that balanced feminine and masculine, soft and hard: a puff-sleeved dress with a pastel sky print floated down the runway ahead of an androgynous suit in Prince of Wales check wool, while a tailored blazer was made softer with delicate tulle panels at the back.

Burton paired her dresses — with their romantic cloud prints, corseted bodices or couture-like embroidery — with sneakers or tough platform boots.

Such edgy details were everywhere, from the zip fastenings that spliced tailored separates to the leather bralettes and bomber sleeves on jackets — all of them in line with Burton’s vision of McQueen women as mysterious and exciting “storm chasers.”

The models were also full of contrasts. They gave a new, tougher energy to traditionally feminine “princess” tulle dresses or big, parachute skirts with their buzz cuts, tattoos and fierce attitudes — everything deemed inappropriate for women by old social standards.

“It’s very much about [dressing] these individuals who are all part of the same McQueen world. Often our designs are inspired by these girls, and their character. It’s about putting people first, before the design,” said Burton, who is part of a generation of female designers who highlight the many sides of women and reimagine femininity far beyond traditional boundaries with their work.

Elsewhere, the brand made a big accessories push, offering plenty of new shades for its Curve bucket bag and a new, briefcase-style shoulder bag with the signature knuckle fastening and a chunky chain. Footwear styles, from white sneakers to punk-ish platform boots, and low heels were cool, too — and made for women on the move.

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alexander McQueen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad