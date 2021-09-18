David Koma RTW Spring 2022

On the opening day of London Fashion Week, David Koma brought the kind of optimism and jolt of energy show goers have long been craving.

He created a real feast for the eyes, by turning to his love of architecture, design and all things va-va-voom. There was a lot to take in and feel good about, from the striking Zaha Hadid-designed London Aquatics Center he chose as his location, to the fluorescent colors in his new spring 2022 range, fierce cuts and playful feather embellishments.

With the world of sport and competitive swimming in his mind, Koma wanted to channel a similar sense of dynamism — and sprinkle his signature sparkle on top. He studied swimming costumes and looked to swimming champion Annette Kellerman, the first woman to wear a one-piece swimsuit, or the ’50s movie ‘Million Dollar Mermaid’ that tells the story of a competitive swimmer turned pin-up.

This blend of athleticism and old Hollywood pin-up glamour felt like a “match made in heaven” for Koma, who made it his own with tech lycra mini dresses that felt like a second skin; feather trims that mimicked underwater movement; and transparent sequins that had a striking, liquid effect.

There were plenty of details that nodded to sport and swim wear, from the extra bright neon shades, color-block patterns and curved lines. But the finished product was all Koma and all luxury: he brought in signature ingredients like crystal embellishments, sexy cutouts, and graphic silhouettes to striking effect, as the models walked through the steaming pool water.

Koma, hosted a day-long event at the Aquatics Center involving a show as well as a full-day filming session that guests could drop in and out of. “This way I can get the best footage, enjoy the experience, and everyone can come in and get a taste of the behind-the-scenes action. We all need a bit of high speed action and a reason to celebrate,” added the designer.

He certainly has reasons to be celebrating, as his collections have been growing from strength to strength and his commitment to all things glamour and his signature evening wear is paying off.

“Our e-commerce platform is doing extremely well. We’growing in terms of team, in terms of the revenue and this summer when the world opened up, we’ve had our best performance ever,” he said.