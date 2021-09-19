×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as 'Bright Light'

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Eftychia RTW Spring 2022

Eftychia Karamolegkou mixed different dress codes and aesthetics, to create a compelling new take on what constitutes business wear these days.

Eftychia RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

It was clear that Eftychia Karamolegkou has been reflecting on the state of the world and adapting her work. Her up-and-coming label has so far been known for its tailoring and for catering to working women, but with the world of work completely turned upside down, the Greek-born designer wanted to rethink what really constitutes officewear these days and create a new business dress code fit for the hybrid world we now live in.

THE LOOK: Trousers were often replaced with laid-back Bermuda shorts and miniskirts; playful Lurex knits took the place of formal shirting; and pencil skirts were paired with casual, logo T-shirts you could also wear to a rave. The look was still sleek, with loose pinstripe suits and perfectly oversize blazers still a significant part of the lineup. But by bringing casualwear into the mix, Karamolegkou created a new, more relaxed feel that’s better suited to the current moment.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “It’s still the same woman and the brand is still about businesswear, but the pandemic freed me up in a way because I no longer have to think about a specific setting. You can now dress as you wish, you can turn up to work as a raver and get away with it. So I could be more eclectic this season and express my own taste a little more: for example the T-shirts and wraparound skirts are what I’m always wearing when I’m working at home. There’s more of a nonchalance in this context,” said Karamolegkou.

KEY PIECES: A silver drop-waist skirt, imitating the effortlessness of a pareo and inspired by the designer’s own work uniform, was among the highlights, as were the metallic, open-back knits and fringed denim trousers.

TAKEAWAY: Karamolegkou mixed different dress codes and aesthetics to offer a compelling new take on post-lockdown working uniforms. It was also refreshing to see a collection that felt grounded and little more somber, instead of pushing the narrative of post-lockdown optimism and celebration. “We need time to process what happened, not go to the other extreme of toxic positivity,” the designer mused.

