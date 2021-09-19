×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Erdem Spring RTW 2022

The designer is celebrating his label's 15th anniversary.

By
Miles Socha
Plus Icon
View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Erdem RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Thank goodness he didn’t hire a shaman to keep the rain off his London fashion show. As the first models strode into the colonnade of the British Museum in their pristine, vaguely Edwardian broderie anglaise ensembles, two rainbows arched across the evening sky, heightening a dreamy atmosphere for Erdem Moralıoğlu’s fashion show marking his Erdem label’s 15th anniversary.

The designer had two English eccentrics pinned to his mood board backstage — Edith Sitwell and Ottoline Morrell, the former partial to clothes with a medieval flair, and the latter into Edwardian and Victorian silhouettes. Both women were out of sync with the fashions of their day, which only stoked Moralıoğlu’s intrigue.

Collection Gallery 44 Photos
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

To be sure, his wallpaper florals, long fishtail skirts and cartwheel hats are worlds – and centuries — away from what the models wear off-duty. Yet here was a collection that felt more approachable than costume-y — and one that immediately registered as summery — all that crisp cotton eyelet carved into waist-cinched silhouettes that etched their period origins gently, a ruffled peplum here; a dramatic back bow there.

The show had a breezy confidence, and felt friskier than usual. Cue Lindsey Wixson in a cotton bra top and a flaring, garden-party skirt. Otherwise demure slip dresses had other bra-like tops peeking out, the multiple straps adding a frisson of sensuality and a graphic touch.

Erdem RTW Spring 2022 44 Photos
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
Erdem RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The designer sprinkled in a few looks from his new men’s wear line, including sleeveless mohair sweaters and jeans-like trousers bearing botanical patterns or subtle flocking. The clothes looked current, executed with the same restraint as the collection for women.

Moralıoğlu seemed thrilled to be back with a live runway show, enthusing: “Seeing the bustle of something move is a beautiful thing.”

He’s become one of the stalwarts of the London scene, and one of its few success stories. According to Companies House, the official register of U.K. businesses, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Erdem’s turnover was 11.7 million pounds, and the company was profitable.

Kristen McMenamy, as tall and eccentric as Sitwell and Morrell, was poured into a puff-sleeved pink gown sprinkled with jet beads and waited for the designer to finish his press scrum before making a confession: “The rainbow was so strong, I think I might have missed one of the dresses.”

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Erdem's Spring 2022 Collection Marked his

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad