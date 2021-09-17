Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Having been trapped in the U.K. for two years, Eudon Choi continued his escapism-centered research for the spring 2022 collection, dubbed “The Rising Sun.” The warm and welcoming coast of Rio de Janeiro inspired him to dial up the color and volume for the new season.

“I went to Mexico in my mind for the resort collection, which was all about nature. This season, I felt like, as we are coming out of lockdown, I want to express this sense of community, the need to connect with people,” he said.

The offering definitely felt more urban and social event-oriented, but still came with a sense of secluded ease, be it a back-to-office-ready cotton blazer with matching pants, a striped puff sleeves linen dress, or a drop shoulder off-white blouse.

The Brazilian elements, which mostly came from the 1959 classic film “Black Orpheus,” got a modern update. The vibrant color and costumes from the carnival scenes were sensibly translated into a scarlet cardigan, a lime green top and a tangerine coat, which balanced Choi’s classic sandy color palettes.

The designer also developed prints based on indigenous botanicals unique to Brazil. A great example was a half sleeves shirt with a scarf neck design.