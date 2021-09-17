×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Europe Edges Closer to Banning Animal Testing

Men's

Grailed Closes $60 Million Series B Round Led by Goat

Fashion

Chanel and Institut Français de la Mode Launch Academic Chair

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

The warm and welcoming coast of Rio de Janeiro inspired Choi to dial up the color and volume for the new season.

View Gallery 41 Photos
View Gallery 41 Photos
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Eudon Choi

Having been trapped in the U.K. for two years, Eudon Choi continued his escapism-centered research for the spring 2022 collection, dubbed “The Rising Sun.” The warm and welcoming coast of Rio de Janeiro inspired him to dial up the color and volume for the new season.

“I went to Mexico in my mind for the resort collection, which was all about nature. This season, I felt like, as we are coming out of lockdown, I want to express this sense of community, the need to connect with people,” he said.

The offering definitely felt more urban and social event-oriented, but still came with a sense of secluded ease, be it a back-to-office-ready cotton blazer with matching pants, a striped puff sleeves linen dress, or a drop shoulder off-white blouse.

Collection Gallery 41 Photos
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The Brazilian elements, which mostly came from the 1959 classic film “Black Orpheus,” got a modern update. The vibrant color and costumes from the carnival scenes were sensibly translated into a scarlet cardigan, a lime green top and a tangerine coat, which balanced Choi’s classic sandy color palettes.

The designer also developed prints based on indigenous botanicals unique to Brazil. A great example was a half sleeves shirt with a scarf neck design.

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022 41 Photos
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Eudon Choi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad