Monday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion East RTW Spring 2022

Fashion East welcomed two newcomers, Jawara Alleyne and Chet Lo, while Maximilian closed the show with Naomi Campbell cheering in the audience.

This season, Fashion East welcomed two newcomers — Jawara Alleyne and Chet Lo — while Maximilian closed the show with Naomi Campbell cheering from the audience.

Born and raised in the Caribbean, Alleyne moved to London nine years ago to study fashion. Since graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2019, he has been working on his own brand which, according to him, is “all about imputing those ideologies about clothes, that garments can be wrapped around the body and the way you can really move through sizing based on your own styling.”

Chet Lo RTW Spring 2022
Chet Lo RTW Spring 2022
Chet Lo RTW Spring 2022
He showcased his democratically priced slashed T-shirts, held together by safety pins, and stain dresses and tops in the form of an installation at the Institute of Contemporary Art before the runway part of the showcase.

Asian American designer Lo is all about soft spikes, which are made possible by his signature knitting technique. The collection features mostly colorful beachwear and quirky accessories like a giant tote bag and spiky kitten heels.

Maximilian delivered the most polished collection. The designer said it was all about his grandmother and his memory of visiting the Caribbean, and what the sea means for the locals.

There were shimmering, regal gowns reminiscent of the surface of the sea on a sunny day, clean-cut tailoring that referenced the design of wetsuits, as well as sexy sheer dresses and beachwear.

The closing look — a bra and miniskirt embellished with what appeared to be a Victoria’s Secret black sunflower — was his nod to the Caribbean people’s love for carnival.

