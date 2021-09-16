×
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2021

Fashion

The 6 Next-gen New York Designers Who Broke Through This Fashion Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Met Costume Institute a Reminder of Wealth Inequality in Fashion

Fashion

Prada to Stage Simultaneous Shows in Milan and Shanghai

Kiko Kostadinov RTW Spring 2022

This whimsical and smart collection is based on the Fanning sister's childhood memories of spending time by the beach in Australia.

Kiko Kostadinov RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Kiko Kostadinov

Kiko Kostadinov’s women’s line design duo Deanna and Laura Fanning miss their hometown Australia so much that they devoted the entire collection to their childhood memory of spending time by the beach.

The technical surfing gear, air-dried crispy beach towels, seashells one picks up as souvenirs and colors of the sunset were transformed into a deconstructed wardrobe with a touch of Naughties nostalgia.

It featured dresses and tops with cutout details that resembled double crewnecks on the waist, which reminded the audience of how one struggles to put on their clothes properly after spending a day by the sea, and skirts dotted with seashells that looked like those framed seashell displays sold in gift shops.

Memorial pieces also included a striped bra top made with two blouse sleeves, crinkled cardigans that felt like wet towels that were exposed under harsh sunlight for too long, and jackets and trousers with jutting pockets. The duo said it was a reference to the unnecessary technicalities that usually come with surfing wetsuits.

The brand also presented a new spiral shape shoulder bag made of polished leather in black, aqua and yellow, and a pair of sneakers and backless mule hybrid shoes.

The show venue, co-working space Second Home on Brick Lane, also helped propel the idea of sunset by the sea, as the building uses a great deal of yellow, orange and blue with its retro-futurism interior design.

Overall, the lineup felt whimsical, cool and smart. The Fanning sisters’ design approach to the brand felt more optimistic compared with its men’s offering designed by Kostadinov himself, which often comes with a subversive tone.

