Martine Rose Men’s Spring 2022

Rose presented a collection with familiar references and a hefty dose of optimism and joy.

Martine Rose Men's Spring 2022 Courtesy of Martine Rose

Martine Rose was feeling both experimental and joyful when designing her spring 2022 collection, so she decided to showcase it with a series of pictures of models of all ages, dancing their way through her set.

“You can’t watch someone dance, and not smile. I’m ready for a more joy-filled 2022, I think it’s time to visit friends, invite people into our houses again, and host parties,” said Rose, adding that she spent “three days of fun” shooting the collection with an all-female team, which included the photographers Sharna Osborne, Rosie Marks and Camille Vivier.

Rose kept the spirits high when it came to the clothes themselves, as she sought to tickle her customers’ curiosities, and get them excited about fashion again: She offered a series of leather pieces treated to look like washed denim, as well as an interesting and very “particular” new silhouette featuring tucked-in necklines, inspired by the idea of getting dressed in a rush and forgetting to straighten things out.

Elsewhere, Rose resorted to more familiar references and silhouettes that her dedicated audience will surely recognize: square-toe loafers, loose graphic T-shirts or tracksuits with a strong vintage flair. An old-school telephone print was inspired by artist Syd Brak’s illustrations from the ’80s, while paint-splashed tracksuits were an homage to ’90s ravers.

“Fans and customers will recognize that this is me going back to my experiences of growing up in London. As a designer, I’ve always gone back to what feels familiar. My style is about subverting garments I have a connection to, but now it does feel that there could be a trend of more customers looking for that familiarity rather than constant newness,” the designer added.

