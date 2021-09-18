Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022

Matty Bovan is a creative action man: For spring he picked up his hook and crocheted the bright fuzzy squares for the giant cape that Erin O’Connor models in his film and lookbook. He also spent days at his sewing machine turning lengths of thin, colorful climbing cords into giant, wacky organic shapes, and debuted hand-dyed Ugg shoes and slippers as part of a collaboration with the brand.

Outside show season, he’s screen printing or tie-dyeing shirts and selling them on his website to customers who live in wonder of just what Bovan will come up with next.

Bovan took domesticity as a theme for his spring collection, Hypercraft, spinning wallpaper, family photographs, dinnerware plate patterns, Seventies string art, crochet, and even the patterned carpets in “The Shining” into a wild, gender-free collection that was busy with texture, pattern and color.

As usual, it bumped against the idea of clothes. Layered up, these pieces were more like arts and crafts for the body. Broken down, they were more like clothes – long Lycra dresses, miniskirts made from deadstock tweed, chunky turtlenecks, long-sleeved tops and long tulle dresses fused with bright zigzagging knits, some of which dragged along the floor.

At a time when so few young designers can sketch – let alone wield a crochet hook or work a heat press – Bovan is a creator to the core, a designer in love with the process. It’s no wonder his customers are glued to his online shop hoping to get a glimpse inside his Willy Wonka world.