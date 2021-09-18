Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Business

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Fashion

Design Theory: What’s Next for Mia Vesper

Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022

Bovan took domesticity as a theme for spring, and spun it into a wild, gender-free collection that was busy with texture, pattern and color.

Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Matty Bovan

Matty Bovan is a creative action man: For spring he picked up his hook and crocheted the bright fuzzy squares for the giant cape that Erin O’Connor models in his film and lookbook. He also spent days at his sewing machine turning lengths of thin, colorful climbing cords into giant, wacky organic shapes, and debuted hand-dyed Ugg shoes and slippers as part of a collaboration with the brand.

Outside show season, he’s screen printing or tie-dyeing shirts and selling them on his website to customers who live in wonder of just what Bovan will come up with next.

Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Bovan took domesticity as a theme for his spring collection, Hypercraft, spinning wallpaper, family photographs, dinnerware plate patterns, Seventies string art, crochet, and even the patterned carpets in “The Shining” into a wild, gender-free collection that was busy with texture, pattern and color.

As usual, it bumped against the idea of clothes. Layered up, these pieces were more like arts and crafts for the body. Broken down, they were more like clothes – long Lycra dresses, miniskirts made from deadstock tweed, chunky turtlenecks, long-sleeved tops and long tulle dresses fused with bright zigzagging knits, some of which dragged along the floor.

Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022
At a time when so few young designers can sketch – let alone wield a crochet hook or work a heat press – Bovan is a creator to the core, a designer in love with the process. It’s no wonder his customers are glued to his online shop hoping to get a glimpse inside his Willy Wonka world.

Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Matty Bovan RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

