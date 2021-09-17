Nensi Dojaka RTW Spring 2022

The stakes were high for Nensi Dojaka today, who opened London Fashion Week with her first solo runway show a few days after winning the LVMH Prize.

Her front row filled up with high-brow fashion professionals, Instagram girls galore and a new crop of TikTokers — and Dojaka delivered for them all.

She wanted to savor her newfound success and celebrate everything her brand has become known for: little black dresses, sexy cutouts and lingerie details. So there were plenty of those body-hugging party dresses featuring bra-like tops, asymmetries, minuscule lengths and flirty ruffles. It’s clearly a strong brand signature that will grow in popularity as the world opens up and Dojaka’s name infiltrates the mainstream even further.

She also sprinkled hints of newness by way of floral embellishments; splashes of nude or pink shades to break up her usual all-black palette, and playful heart-shaped wiring, which adorned the front of a cutout minidress.

“I had lots of random ’60s images in my mind, hence the florals. As for the heart story, it was a continuation of the dress I created for the amfAR Gala’s charity fashion show last summer. It was a mix of those stories coming together to just celebrate how far we’ve come,” Dojaka said backstage.

But the young designer went a step further and showed a taste of everything else she can offer, from slinky knits — given the signature Dojaka treatment by way of sharp, triangular cutouts — to head-turning bodysuits; and cool tailoring to layer over her barely there dresses and bra tops.

Dojaka said she’s new to tailoring and still learning, but you couldn’t tell: Her first attempt, all about slim tailored pants and oversize, big-shoulder blazers, felt highly refined — and a proof that she can flex her commercial muscle and offer her growing audience a full wardrobe.

“I’m not just thinking about the show, I want women to love the clothes and be able to wear them,” she added.