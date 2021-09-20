Osman Yousefzada RTW Spring 2022

Sustainable and lavish?

Osman Yousefzada set out to prove they can coexist with a collection of frothing silk ruffles, mirror embellishments and slinky, sheer catsuits made from Tencel Luxe fibers, or deadstock fabrics.

His bejeweled models sashayed around the tables at Amazonico in Mayfair, a restaurant that’s decked out like a rainforest, serving a fusion of Japanese and Latin American cuisine.

Influences came from Afghanistan and the Indian subcontinent, with lavish Pakistani wedding jewelry, colored or mirrored fabric panels on dresses and tailoring. Proportions were supersized, adding to the glamour of it all. Ballooning sleeves sprouted from a white broderie anglaise top, while a cascade of ruffles spilled down the skirts of a fuchsia gown that was tossed casually over a black slip.

Even the collarless jacket with generous sleeves that Yousefzada was wearing at the show had its charms. The style was inspired by the “babu,” or dapper Bengali gentleman, and there was an added kick in that it was biodegradable.

Yousefzada’s juggling worked. Who would have ever guessed his vibrant silk ruffles were made from leftovers, or that the soft fabrics were spun from tree fibers as part of a closed loop process?

Later this year, the designer will have yet another ball in the air: The British Council has named him the lead multidisciplinary artist to mark 75 years of Pakistani independence in 2022. Yousefzada is set to create a large-scale architectural structure, and come up with a series of interactive activities around it.