Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Business

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Fashion

Design Theory: What’s Next for Mia Vesper

Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022

The designer developed the collection with less extractive methods, such as plant dye, regenerative agriculture, and carbon sequestration.

Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Phoebe English

British designer Phoebe English unveiled her new collection at the British Library in a series of installations called “An Alternative Route” to share her research and development from the past year, which included investigations into plant dye, regenerative agriculture, carbon sequestration, and reusing textile “waste.”

The look: Eco-conscious urban dwellers who work in the art and creative industry.

Quote of note: “We hope to take you through the systems, networks and partnerships we are working with in order to make our work with less extractive methods. Searching for a practical definition of regenerative design, we have asked ourselves; How can we put more back in than we take out of our natural systems with our design process?”

Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Key looks: White shirts made with lace offcuts from British wedding shops; half-moon pattern tops, coats and skirts; and creased dresses and shirts.

Takeaway: The behind-the-scene stories of English’s collection are an eye-opener for the general fashion industry. Her soil-to-soil design approach is truly sustainable, environment-friendly and beautiful.

Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022
Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022

