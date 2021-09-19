Phoebe English RTW Spring 2022

British designer Phoebe English unveiled her new collection at the British Library in a series of installations called “An Alternative Route” to share her research and development from the past year, which included investigations into plant dye, regenerative agriculture, carbon sequestration, and reusing textile “waste.”

The look: Eco-conscious urban dwellers who work in the art and creative industry.

Quote of note: “We hope to take you through the systems, networks and partnerships we are working with in order to make our work with less extractive methods. Searching for a practical definition of regenerative design, we have asked ourselves; How can we put more back in than we take out of our natural systems with our design process?”

Key looks: White shirts made with lace offcuts from British wedding shops; half-moon pattern tops, coats and skirts; and creased dresses and shirts.

Takeaway: The behind-the-scene stories of English’s collection are an eye-opener for the general fashion industry. Her soil-to-soil design approach is truly sustainable, environment-friendly and beautiful.